IMD forecasts isolated very heavy rainfall over Kerala today

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated very heavy rainfall over Kerala today. It has predicted light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning at some places over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Lakshadweep during the next three to four days.



IMD said that dense fog is expected during the morning hours today and tomorrow over North Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya.

The IMD has also predicted a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by about 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over Central and East India during next two days. It predicted no significant change in minimum temperatures over rest part of the country during next three to four days.