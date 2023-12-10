इंडियन आवाज़     10 Dec 2023 01:28:13      انڈین آواز

IMD forecasts isolated very heavy rainfall over Kerala today

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated very heavy rainfall over Kerala today. It has predicted light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning at some places over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Lakshadweep during the next three to four days.

IMD said that dense fog is expected during the morning hours today and tomorrow over North Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya.

The IMD has also predicted a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by about 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over Central and East India during next two days. It predicted no significant change in minimum temperatures over rest part of the country during next three to four days. 

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

