VICE ADMIRAL VINEET MCCARTY TAKES OVER AS THE COMMANDANT, INDIAN NAVAL ACADEMY, EZHIMALA

Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty took over as Commandant, Indian Naval Academy, on 15 Jan 24. The Flag Officer was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 Jul 1989 and is a graduate of Defence Service Staff College, Wellington (2005) and National Defence College, New Delhi (2017).

A specialist in ‘Gunnery and Missiles’, he served as the commissioning crew of INS Delhi and did all his specialist tenures onboard the frontline Guided Missile Destroyer. He has served as the Executive officer of a Seaward Defence Patrol Vessel, Guided Missile Vessel and Landing Platform Dock INS Jalashwa. He has commanded Anti-Submarine Patrol Vessel INS Ajay, Guided Missile Corvette INS Khanjar and Guided Missile Frigate INS Shivalik.

His staff assignments include Training Commander at the Naval Academy, and Command Plans Officer at the Headquarters Eastern Naval Command. He has served as Directing Staff at the Naval and Maritime Academy, Sri Lanka and was India’s Defence Adviser to the Republic of Singapore with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of the Philippines. He was Commodore (Naval Plans) from 2018 – 2020, where his charter of responsibility included drawing up Indian Navy’s Perspective, Financial and Acquisition Plans.

After elevation to the Flag Rank on 10 Feb 2020, he assumed duties of Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Staff Requirements) at the Naval Headquarters, where he was responsible for Capability Development and formulating the Combat Policy of Indian Navy. Prior assuming charge as the Commandant of Indian Naval Academy, he was Flag Officer Commanding the Western Fleet from 15 Nov 2022 to 09 Nov 2023.