इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jan 2024 08:41:24      انڈین آواز

VICE ADMIRAL AN PRAMOD ASSUMES CHARGE AS DIRECTOR GENERAL NAVAL OPERATIONS

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Vice Admiral AN Pramod assumed charge as the Director General Naval Operations (DGNO) on 15 Jan 2024. An alumnus of the 38th Integrated Cadet Course, Naval Academy, Goa, he was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 July 1990. The Flag Officer is a CAT ‘A’ Sea King Air Operations Officer and a Communication & Electronics Warfare Specialist. He did the Staff Course at DSSC Wellington (Nilgiris) and the Naval Higher Command Course at NWC, Goa.     

His important afloat appointments include Fleet Operations Officer, Western Fleet, Command of IN ships Abhay, Shardul and Satpura, Executive Officer Rajput, SCO Sujata and GO II Kirpan.  He commanded the Naval Air Station, Utkrosh at Port Blair and was also the Directing Staff at DSSC, Wellington. He has also held important staff appointments that include Joint Director, Naval Air Staff & Joint Director, Director and the Principal Director Aircraft Acquisition.  He has also been the member of Indian Strategic & Operational Council (INSOC) and Tactical Audit Group (TAG) from 2016-19 and 2006-09 respectively. 

The Flag Officer has tenanted the appointments of Deputy Commandant, INA, ACNS (Air) at Naval Headquarters and Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area.  The Flag Officer is married to Mrs Ambili Pramod. They have two children Chitranjali and Siddhanta.

*****

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart