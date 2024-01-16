VICE ADMIRAL AN PRAMOD ASSUMES CHARGE AS DIRECTOR GENERAL NAVAL OPERATIONS

AMN / WEB DESK

Vice Admiral AN Pramod assumed charge as the Director General Naval Operations (DGNO) on 15 Jan 2024. An alumnus of the 38th Integrated Cadet Course, Naval Academy, Goa, he was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 July 1990. The Flag Officer is a CAT ‘A’ Sea King Air Operations Officer and a Communication & Electronics Warfare Specialist. He did the Staff Course at DSSC Wellington (Nilgiris) and the Naval Higher Command Course at NWC, Goa.

His important afloat appointments include Fleet Operations Officer, Western Fleet, Command of IN ships Abhay, Shardul and Satpura, Executive Officer Rajput, SCO Sujata and GO II Kirpan. He commanded the Naval Air Station, Utkrosh at Port Blair and was also the Directing Staff at DSSC, Wellington. He has also held important staff appointments that include Joint Director, Naval Air Staff & Joint Director, Director and the Principal Director Aircraft Acquisition. He has also been the member of Indian Strategic & Operational Council (INSOC) and Tactical Audit Group (TAG) from 2016-19 and 2006-09 respectively.

The Flag Officer has tenanted the appointments of Deputy Commandant, INA, ACNS (Air) at Naval Headquarters and Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area. The Flag Officer is married to Mrs Ambili Pramod. They have two children Chitranjali and Siddhanta.

*****