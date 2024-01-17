NCC cadets are role models for youth to excel & contribute to nation building: Defence Secretary

file photo

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane today said that the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) are the role models for the country’s youth who inspire them to excel in their respective field and contribute to nation building.

Addressing the cadets at the NCC Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantt, Defence Secretary was emphasised that the NCC, with its philosophy and vision, energises the youths and train them into better citizens. The objective to expand the NCC is to motivate more and more youth across the country to join the largest uniformed youth organisation and explore its benefits, he added.

The Defence Secretary urged the youth to shed mediocrity and aim high to achieve their goals, which inturn help the country to reach greater heights. “The youth with lots of energy, when not properly directed, will end up doing antisocial activities. The youth has to be properly educated and should be given a task which is constructive and contributes to the nation’s economy & prosperity. NCC cadets can be their inspiration to achieve this objective,” he added.

During his visit, Shri Giridhar Aramane witnessed a mesmerizing Cultural Programme, featuring group dances and ballets that showcased our nation’s rich cultural heritage by the NCC cadets. The themes depicted by the cadets ranged from Unity in Diversity, the oneness of the Indian source, the scientific temperament and the improvement to the economy.

The Defence Secretary also visited the ‘Flag Area’, prepared by 17 NCC Directorates showcasing various social awareness schemes depicted through sand models. He was also briefed on various projects undertaken by NCC cadets on ‘Waste to Wealth’.