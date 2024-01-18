Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha Takes Over as Chief Staff Officer at Eastern Naval Command

Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha

Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha took charge as Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at the Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command. Recipient of the Nausena Medal, Rear Admiral holds the key appointment of the Commodore in (Strategy, Concepts & Transformation) at Naval Headquarters before he took charge as Chief Staff Officer.

The Rear Admiral is a graduate of the National Defence Academy and Navigation and Direction specialist. The Admiral has a Master’s degree in Defence Studies from Madras University and International Security & Strategy from Kings College, London. His diverse experience in International Cooperation has also included his role as Naval Attaché at Tehran.