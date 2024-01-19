51 IAF aircraft including Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar and Tejas to participate in Republic Day flypast

Representational Image

WEB DESK

A total of 51 Indian Air Force aircrafts including 29 fighter aircrafts, 8 transport aircrafts, 13 helicopters and one heritage aircraft will participate in Republic Day flypast this year. According to the Indian Air Force officials, Rafale, Sukhoi -30, Jaguar, C-130, and Tejas aircraft will participate in the flypast in different formations.

The Indian Air Force marching contingent will be led by women officers Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur, Sumita Yadav, Pratiti Alhuwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil during the Republic Day parade this year. The marching contingent will consist of 144 air warriors.



Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav told media that our contingent is looking forward to put a great show in the Republic Day parade. The theme of the IAF tableau is Bhartiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar. Talking to Akashwani News, Flying Officer Asma Sheikh says, the practice is continuous and we have to put a big show in this Republic Day parade.

According to the IAF, a tri-service contingent of women Agniveervayu will participate in Republic Day parade. A total of 48 Agniveervayu women would be part of this contingent.