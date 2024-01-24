DRDO to showcase various critical systems and technologies during Republic Day Parade 2024

@SpokespersonMoD

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Research and Development Organisation will showcase various critical systems and technologies during this year Republic Day Parade. The DRDO tableau is based on the theme women power in protecting the nation by providing the defence shield in all five dimensions namely Land, Air, Sea, Cyber, and Space.

Scientist Sunita Devi Jena will be the Contingent Commander. The tableau displays Man Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile, Anti-Satellite Missile, and Agni-5 Missile. It also displayes Very Short Range Air Defence System, Naval Anti-Ship Missile, Anti-Tank Guided Missile HELINA, Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile, Astra, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, ‘Uttam’ Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar, Advanced Electronic Warfare System Shakti, Cyber Security systems, Command Control Systems and the Semi Conductor Fabrication Facility.

Anti-Satellite Missile used in Mission Shakti was a major breakthrough in demonstrating the nation’s anti-satellite technology and precision strike capability.

India is the fourth country to acquire such a specialised and modern capability. Agni-5 is the surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of striking targets with high degree of accuracy.

Several other systems and technologies developed by DRDO will also be displayed at Kartavya Path in various contingents of the Armed Forces. This includes Pinaka, Nag Missile System, mobile bridging system ‘Sarvatra’, Medium Range Surface to Air Missile, Weapon Locating Radar ‘Swathi’.