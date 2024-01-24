IAF conducts ‘Exercise Desert Knight’ with French, UAE Air Forces over Arabian Sea

@IAF_MCC

The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted Exercise Desert Knight along with French Air and Space Force (FASF) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) AirForce over the Arabian Sea yesterday. According to the Defence Ministry, the IAF contingent comprised of Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, Jaguar,AWACS, C-130-J and Air to Air Refueller aircraft.

The French participation included the Rafale fighter aircraft and a Multi Role Tanker Transport while the UAE Air Force fielded the F-16. The Ministry said that the main focus of Exercise Desert Knight was on enhancing synergy and interoperability between the three Air Forces.

The interactions during the exercise facilitated the exchange of operational knowledge, experiences and best practices amongst the participants. The Ministry further added that such exercises are indicative of the growing diplomatic and military interactions in the region, apart from showcasing the prowess of the Indian Air Force.