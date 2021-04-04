Centre assures all possible assistance to Uttarakhand govt to control forest fire
Amit Shah holds high level review meeting in wake of naxal attack in Chhattisgarh
Jordan: Prince Hamzah bin Hussein placed under house arrest
Odisha imposes night curfew in 10 districts from tomorrow in view of rising COVID-19 cases
Veteran actress Shashikala passes away

Mumbai

Veteran actress Shashikala passed away at her residence in Mumbai today. She was 88 years old. More popularly known by her first name, Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal had acted in over 100 movies. She began her career with a small role in the 1945 release Zeenat and went on to appear in popular movies like Bimla, Sujata, Aarti, Anupama, Ayee Milan Ki Bela,Waqt, Gumrah, Khubsoorat, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The actress had also played a notable role in popular television show Son Pari.

Shashikala was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri by the Indian government for her unparalleled contribution to the world of cinema and arts in 2007. She was also conferred with the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award at the V. Shantaram Awards in 2009. Apart from this, Shashikala bagged two Filmfare awards for her work in Aarti and Gumrah.

While the family has not issued any official statement, former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel tweeted his condolences. In his tweet, Mr. Patel noted that Shashikala had made a noteworthy contribution to Indian Cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. Maharashtra’s Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik also tweeted his condolences, praying for strength for her family and close ones.

