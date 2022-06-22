FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jun 2022 04:19:12      انڈین آواز

Vehicular traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway suspended due to landslides

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, the vehicular traffic on the 270 Km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) was suspended yesterday evening following multiple landslides triggered by heavy rain. The only all-weather road which links Kashmir valley with rest of the country was blocked at several places between Nashri and Ramsu besides at Samroli due to landslides and shooting stones. Two trucks have also turned turtle on road at Sher Bibi in Ramban. Hundreds of stranded passengers have been accommodated by administration in shelter sheds, schools and offices. Police, QRTs and road clearance agencies are on job and are working on war footing in order to make the road trafficable.

The national highway was closed after overnight rain triggered landslides and shooting of stones from the hillocks at various places including Cafeteria Morh, Duggi Pulli (Chanderkote) and Panthiyal in Ramban district. No fresh traffic, which was scheduled to ply from Jammu towards Srinagar, was allowed today. Batote-Doda-Kishtwar National Highway (NH 244) was also blocked at Raggi Nallah due to heavy rains since last night. District administration has ordered closure of all the educational institutions across the Ramban district today in view of heavy rain and overflowing of Nallahs/mudslides at several locations.

General public of the district are advised not to venture out unnecessarily near the river Chenab and other Nallahs as there may be increase in water level. The public is also advised not to plan travel on the National Highway as it is blocked at several places due to multiple landslides. Moreover, on and off showers continued across the UT yesterday even as mercury stayed 11 to 16 degrees Celsius below the normal at most places.

Continuous rain spells since June 18 have led to a sharp dip in mercury. The summer capital, Srinagar, recorded a maximum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, which was 14.2 degrees below the average. Jammu City, recorded a maximum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in the city was 13.5 degrees below the normal for this time of the year.

Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rains in the UT with heavy spells at scattered places of Kashmir and Jammu region, till today forenoon with significant improvement in the weather from today. There’s no forecast of any major rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir till next one week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Nikhat Zareen promises to bring medal in commonwealth games & Olympics

Neelam Jeena / New Delhi A buoyant new world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen looked confident on Monday of re ...

Khelo India Youth Games conclude; Haryana regains top position followed by Mahasporashtra & Karnataka

AMN / PANCHKULA The closing ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games will be held at Indradanush Auditorium Panc ...

US: Judge dismisses molestation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

AMN / A molestation lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed by a US distric ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart