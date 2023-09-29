V Prez Jagdeep Dhankhar reaches Gaya in first leg of his day long visit to Bihar

AMN

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today reaches Gaya in the first leg of his day long visit to Bihar. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and state Agriculture Minister Kumar Sarvajeet welcomed the Vice President at Gaya airport. The Vice President offered prayers and performed tarpan at Vishnu Pad Temple in the ongoing Pitra Paksha Mela which began yesterday.

The Vice President is accompanied by his wife Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar. He will interact with students and faculty members of the Nalanda University in Rajgir this afternoon. The programme has been organised at Sushma Swaraj Auditorium in the university. The dialogue of the Vice President with students is part of his engagement with different sections of society across the country.