Tamil Nadu minister Durai Murugan urges Karnataka govt to release 5000 cusecs of water

Tamil Nadu water resources minister Durai Murugan has urged the Karnataka Government to release 5000 cusecs of water as directed by the Cauvery Water Management Authority. Speaking to reporters in Chennai today, the Minister said that both States need to work in a cooperative manner to resolve the issue.

Asserting that Tamilnadu needs 12500 cusecs of water for its needs, the Minister said that it would be unfair for Karnataka not to release water as per the direction of the authority. Karnataka has cited that it can release 3000 cusecs of water from Cauvery citing lack of rains in catchment areas and also less storage in the reservoirs. According to Karnataka, 3000 cusecs of water was released from yesterday. The same amount of water will be released till the 15th of next month to Tamil Nadu.