Karnataka Bandh called by Pro Kannada and Farmers organisations remains peaceful

AMN

The Karnataka Bandh called by Pro Kannada and Farmers organisations remains peaceful. The Bandh is against the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu.

Shops and establishments, schools and colleges, Malls and cinema halls, cabs and auto rickshaws remained closed today in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. However public transport buses, Metro trains are functioning normally in Bengaluru.

The Pro Kannada activists held protests in various parts of the state seeking justice by providing water to the standing crops and for drinking water. The Karnataka Film Chamber also participated in the Bandh with several popular Kannada filmstars participating in it. The police have clamped Prohibitory orders and taken several pro Kannada activists into preventive custody. In Bengaluru 60 KSRP and 40 CAR platoons are deputed on duty to maintain law and order.

