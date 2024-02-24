इंडियन आवाज़     25 Feb 2024 12:28:35      انڈین آواز
V-P Jagdeep Dhankar addresses 100th convocation ceremony of Delhi University

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar today said that opportunities are no longer bound in silos for the youth who owe it to themselves and the nation to deliver their best. Addressing the 100th convocation ceremony of the Delhi University in New Delhi, Mr Dhankar said that changes in policymaking and technological growth have provided a level playing field.

The Vice President urged the graduates to keep national interest utmost in their future endeavours. He said that they should leave an impact on the entire world as part of India’s tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.
 
Mr Dhankar advised the graduates to explore non-conventional career paths and not limit themselves to the obsession of competitive examinations. He said that the youth are the key to unlock Viksit Bharat.

“My appeal to you all, particularly young boys and girls. Time to come out of silos, shake untenable limitations, take your leap for this is a nation reaching for the stars, and beyond. Friends, you are in a world where artificial intelligence solves problems we thought impossible, where quantum computing unlocks the secrets of the universe. Where Blockchain and Machine Learning are impacting Communications and Networking Systems.  This is not science fiction, it is the reality unfolding before you, awaiting your contributions. India is at the forefront of this revolution in disruptive technologies. We are not just talking about these technologies, we are investing billions, building the infrastructure, and creating the opportunities for all of you to be the architects of this future” VP said.

