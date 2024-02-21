Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlights India’s remarkable growth story at 37th convocation of IGNOU

A AKHTER / NEW DELHI

Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar Tuesday highlighted India’s remarkable growth story across all facets, stressing that India was no longer merely the nation defined by its potential, but had firmly established itself as a nation realising its potential.

Addressing students at the 37th Convocation of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in New Delhi today, the Vice-President told students that they were graduating into an India that had shaken off the label of the “sleeping giant”.

Vice President said that as India strides towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, young minds should engage in exploring a vast landscape of possibilities, unburdened by the shackles of narrow definitions of success.

Mr Dhankhar asked the students not to be carried away by competitive mechanisms. The Vice President asked the youth to grab enormous opportunities now available as per their aptitude.

He said, the graduating youth are fortunate to step into adulthood at an exciting time of Amrit Kaal, where there is hope and possibilities of all kinds. Mr Dhankhar said, India has shaken off the label of the sleeping giant. He said, India’s rise is continual, incremental, and unstoppable. He said, India is a nation enabling the global powers to realize their potential, it is a nation that is defining how human resource potential can be exploited. He said, the nation stands tall with a civilizational legacy of over five thousand years, a rich tapestry of knowledge and wisdom that guides the present and shapes the future.

The Vice President said, Bharat is the largest and most functional democracy in the world, demonstrating its commitment to inclusivity and participation. The Vice President said, corruption once the bane of the system has now yielded to the rule of law. The Vice President said, there is in place an ecosystem, that is wholesome for exploring their talent and realizing their aspirations. Mr Dhankhar said, Bharat eagerly awaits their contributions, their new perspectives, and their innovative ideas. He said, that with their capabilities, competency, academic accomplishments, and knowledge, they can be the best in the world.