इंडियन आवाज़     21 Feb 2024 01:37:31      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlights India’s remarkable growth story at 37th convocation of IGNOU

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

A AKHTER / NEW DELHI

Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar Tuesday highlighted India’s remarkable growth story across all facets, stressing that India was no longer merely the nation defined by its potential, but had firmly established itself as a nation realising its potential.

Addressing students at the 37th Convocation of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in New Delhi today, the Vice-President told students that they were graduating into an India that had shaken off the label of the “sleeping giant”.

Vice President said that as India strides towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, young minds should engage in exploring a vast landscape of possibilities, unburdened by the shackles of narrow definitions of success.

Mr Dhankhar asked the students not to be carried away by competitive mechanisms. The Vice President asked the youth to grab enormous opportunities now available as per their aptitude.

Image

He said, the graduating youth are fortunate to step into adulthood at an exciting time of Amrit Kaal, where there is hope and possibilities of all kinds. Mr Dhankhar said, India has shaken off the label of the sleeping giant. He said, India’s rise is continual, incremental, and unstoppable. He said, India is a nation enabling the global powers to realize their potential, it is a nation that is defining how human resource potential can be exploited. He said, the nation stands tall with a civilizational legacy of over five thousand years, a rich tapestry of knowledge and wisdom that guides the present and shapes the future. 

The Vice President said, Bharat is the largest and most functional democracy in the world, demonstrating its commitment to inclusivity and participation. The Vice President said, corruption once the bane of the system has now yielded to the rule of law. The Vice President said, there is in place an ecosystem, that is wholesome for exploring their talent and realizing their aspirations. Mr Dhankhar said, Bharat eagerly awaits their contributions, their new perspectives, and their innovative ideas. He said, that with their capabilities, competency, academic accomplishments, and knowledge, they can be the best in the world. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھدراچاریہ کو 58 واں گیان پیٹھ ایوارڈ دیا جائے گا۔

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھد ...

مسلم تعلیمی اداروں میں غیر مسلم طلبہ کی اکثریت، رپورٹ

جاوید اختر ایک تحقیقاتی رپورٹ کے مطابق ہندوستان میں مسلما ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حمد الثانی کے ساتھ باہمی میٹنگ کی

وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حم ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart