To be a good doctor, it is also important to be a good person, says President Murmu at Lady Hardinge Medical College..

107TH CONVOCATION CEREMONY OF LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu today said that people consider doctors as God and Doctors should understand this moral responsibility and behave accordingly.

“They will be truly successful doctors or nurses only if they have professional competence as well as human values ​​like compassion, kindness and empathy. To be a good healthcare professional, it is also important to be a good person”, President said.

She said that Gandhi Ji has also called knowledge without character and science without humanity as a sin. Therefore, their primary aim should not be to earn money, but ‘service before self’.

President said that medical science is not limited to just treatment as its scope has become very wide. She added that the gap between the physical, digital and biological realms is shrinking due to the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The President was addressing the annual day and convocation ceremony of Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi today. She said new experiments being done in synthetic biology and new techniques are proving helpful in finding solutions to problems that have persisted for centuries.

But,  the problem of misuse of these technologies also remains. President Murmu expressed confidence that the medical fraternity will work in accordance with ethics and high values in their professional life and try to solve all the problems with the integrated approach of ‘one health’.

She highlighted that they will be truly successful doctors and nurses only if they have professional competence as well as human values including compassion, kindness and empathy. 

