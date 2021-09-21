Uttarakhand’s export policy to be brought soon in cabinet meeting: CM

AMN

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that Uttarakhand’s export policy will be brought soon in the cabinet meeting. He was addressing the vanijya utsav on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence in Dehradun today. He said that the main objective of this programme is to focus on economic development and promote exports. Describing about exports from Uttarakhand, he said that despite the difficult geographical conditions and transport constraints, Uttarakhand is growing rapidly in terms of exports.

Uttarakhand has been ranked first in the category of Himalayan states in the Export Prepared-ness Index released by the Central Government. Industries Minister Ganesh Joshi said that shops and establishments of local products of the state will be set up at tourist places of the state.

Industries Secretary Radhika Jha said that the state government is taking necessary steps to promote industries to boost export. In the year 2017-18, goods worth of Rs 10 thousamd 836 crore were exported from Uttarakhand. At the same time, it has increased to Rs15 thousand 914 crore in 2020-21. Automobile and pharma units have emerged as the largest exporting sector in the state.