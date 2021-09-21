Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Sikkim: Vanijya Utsav begins at Directorate of Handicrafts & Handlooms premises in Gangtok

Vanijya Utsav commenced today at the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handlooms premises in Gangtok, Sikkim. The programme is being jointly organized by Spices Board India, union ministry of commerce and industries, Sikkim commerce and industries department and Directorate of General of Foreign Trade as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years of independence.

Advisor to Sikkim commerce and industries department Kado Tshering Namka inaugurated the event and visited stalls showcasing organic products set up by organisations like Sikkim Supreme and Sikkim Milk Union and self-help groups, among others. Training, discussion and interactive sessions covering agriculture and horticulture, food processing, dairy, spices, handloom, pharma and tourism sectors and marketing of products are also being organized as part of the two-day event.

Mr Namka urged participants to utilize the lessons learnt from these sessions to upgrade their exports. He added that the state government is trying to encourage entrepreneurs to benefit from export markets.

Chairman of Sikkim commerce and industries department Mon Bahadur Chettri, Deputy Director General of Foreign Trade, Kolkata Amit Sharma and secretary of Sikkim commerce and industries department HK Sharma addressed participants on the first day of Vanijya Utsav.

Confident that team will keep its winning ways in IPL; Delhi Capital head coach Ponting, captain Pant

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Rishabh Pant have exp ...

Aim of Indian women’s hockey team is to become best side in the world; Defender Nikki Pradhan

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace defender Nikki Pradhan, says that the main aim of the Indian women's hock ...

Bengaluru FC, Delhi FC complete quarter-finals line up of Durand quarter-finals

Kolkata Delhi FC held on, and  Bengaluru FC made a stunning comeback to complete the quarter-finals lineup ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

