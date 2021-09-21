Sikkim: Vanijya Utsav begins at Directorate of Handicrafts & Handlooms premises in Gangtok

AMN

Vanijya Utsav commenced today at the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handlooms premises in Gangtok, Sikkim. The programme is being jointly organized by Spices Board India, union ministry of commerce and industries, Sikkim commerce and industries department and Directorate of General of Foreign Trade as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years of independence.

Advisor to Sikkim commerce and industries department Kado Tshering Namka inaugurated the event and visited stalls showcasing organic products set up by organisations like Sikkim Supreme and Sikkim Milk Union and self-help groups, among others. Training, discussion and interactive sessions covering agriculture and horticulture, food processing, dairy, spices, handloom, pharma and tourism sectors and marketing of products are also being organized as part of the two-day event.

Mr Namka urged participants to utilize the lessons learnt from these sessions to upgrade their exports. He added that the state government is trying to encourage entrepreneurs to benefit from export markets.

Chairman of Sikkim commerce and industries department Mon Bahadur Chettri, Deputy Director General of Foreign Trade, Kolkata Amit Sharma and secretary of Sikkim commerce and industries department HK Sharma addressed participants on the first day of Vanijya Utsav.