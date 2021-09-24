Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Assam: Two killed, several injured police firing in Dholpur including police

Several minority organizations including AAMSU, Sangkhya Laghu Sangram Parishad and also opposition Congress were demanding rehabilitation and other essential support to the eviction affected people .

Two persons have reportedly succumbed to bullet injuries while several others including some police personnels got injured when a protest demonstration against an eviction at No. 3 Dholpur village under Sipajhar revenue circle suddenly turned violent and police resorted to firing to disperse the mob.

The deceased have been identified as Saddam Hussain and Sheikh Farid. One police man Maniruddin Ahmed sustained severe injuries and he was rushed to GMCH from Mangaldai Civil Hospital in critical condition. Two other policemen Amiya Gogoi and Manash Pratim Baruah also reportedly attacked by the mob.

The death figure may increase as among the injured persons the condition of few of them are stated to be critical. However, till the filing of this report, no official statement has been received. The incident took place at around 1-30 pm on Thursday when Brajenjit Singha , DIG, Assam Police Central West Region was trying to pacify the protesters after they put strong resistance to the team of administration and police in carrying out eviction at No 3 Dholpur.

Eviction drives were conducted peacefully at No. 1 Dholpur and No. 3 Dholpur to free 4500 bighas of government land which were occupied by nearly 800 families . Later several minority organizations including AAMSU, Sangkhya Laghu Sangram Parishad and also opposition Congress were demanding rehabilitation and other essential support to the eviction affected people .

A 30-second video captured amid the chaos showed a lungi-clad man, allegedly an illegal settler, running with a stick in hand towards a group of policemen. He was then shot at by the police in his chest and then brutally thrashed by them, the video showed.

Later in the video, Bijay Shankar Baniya, a professional photographer, hired by the district administration to document the situation, can be seen running behind the Assam villager until police surrounded him, even as gunshots rang in the background.

Bijay Shankar was then seen kicking and punching the man who now laid motionless on the ground after the bullet hit him on his chest. He was arrested by police late Thursday.

