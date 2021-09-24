Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Cameraman seen stomping on body of protester after Assam police firing arrested

The Assam police on Thursday, September 23, announced that they have arrested the photographer seen in a viral video attacking a protester lying collapsed, after police firing amid an eviction drive in Sipajhar in Assam’s Darrang district earlier the same day. Assam Director General Of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said in a tweet that the man, identified as a cameraperson named Bijoy Bonia, has been arrested and taken into custody by the Assam CID.

A 30-second video captured amid the chaos showed a lungi-clad man, allegedly an illegal settler, running with a stick in hand towards a group of policemen. He was then shot at by the police in his chest and then brutally thrashed by them, the video showed.

Later in the video, Bijay Shankar Baniya, a professional photographer, hired by the district administration to document the situation, can be seen running behind the Assam villager until police surrounded him, even as gunshots rang in the background.

Bijay Shankar was then seen kicking and punching the man who now laid motionless on the ground after the bullet hit him on his chest.

Assam govt orders inquiry firing incident

AMN / Guwahati

The Assam government has ordered a judicial probe into the circumstances leading to the death of two persons and injuries to several others, including policemen, in clashes between police and protestors during an eviction drive at Dholpur under Sipajhar revenue circle in Darrang district on Thursday.

