Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to be next Chief of IAF
World Peace Day being observed today
In US PM Modi likely to discuss Afghanistan crisis during talks with President Biden
Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina conferred award for country’s steady progress in achieving UN SDGs
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Sep 2021 08:23:48      انڈین آواز

Assam is on state-sponsored fire: Rahul

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN /New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that Assam is on “state-sponsored fire” after two persons were killed in police firing and nearly 20 injured during an eviction drive and a shocking video emerged of a man kicking an apparently dead person with a bullet wound on his chest and jumping over his body.

Gandhi cited a news report that said Assam policemen beat up protesters and many of them were injured. The protesters were opposing the eviction drive when policemen opened fire at them, the report claimed.

“Assam is on state-sponsored fire. I stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the state – no children of India deserve this,” Gandhi said on Twitter. A public protest had erupted in Sipajhar in Darrang district over the demand for rehabilitation of nearly 800 families evicted from the land they were living on for decades. Darrang Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma, younger brother of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, claimed the protesters, armed with sharp weapons, pelted the police personnel and others present with stones. Police initially fired in air to disperse the protesters but failed, forcing the men in uniform to fire at people, killing two and injuring at least ten others. Around 10 more, including policemen, were also injured in clashes.

Meanwhile, in the purported video of the incident that has gone viral on social media, a photographer named Bijay Shankar Baniya is seen kicking the person, presumably dead. The video shows hundreds of policemen firing at unseen targets from behind the trees, and the man in vest and lungi running on a dusty street. The photographer ran behind him until the men in uniform surrounded the man as gunshots rang in the background. Baniya was seen being led out by a policeman, but soon returned, jumped over his body, and hit him with something he had picked up lying close by. He has been arrested.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Bhubaneswar to host 16-nation Junior Hockey World Cup from 24th November to 5th December.

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Bhubaneswar will host the 16-nation Junior Hockey World Cup from 24th Novembe ...

Durand Cup; Mohammedan Sporting edge out defending champions Gokulam Kerala

Kolkata 23 September : Local favourites Mohammedan Sporting edged out defending champions Gokulam Ke ...

IPL Cricket; Delhi Capitals beat SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets

In IPL Cricket, Delhi Capitals defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets at the Dubai International Stadiu ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz