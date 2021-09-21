COVID-19: Nagaland reports 52 new cases

AMN

Nagaland today reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 30, 959. Kohima registered 27 new cases, 19 in Dimapur, 4 in Mokokchung and 2 in Phek. On the other hand, 43 recoveries were recorded of which 33 were from Dimapur, 5 from Kohima, 4 in Mokokchung and 1 in Wokha. With this, the total recovered cases stood at 28,878.

While, two deaths from Dimapur and 1 from Kohima have increased the COVID death toll to 642 and 15 deaths were not related to COVID. At present, there are 470 active cases and 954 cases were migrated