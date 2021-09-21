India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
Yogi Govt to set up Electronic Park in YEIDA area: CEO

Park likely to attract investment of Rs 50,000 crore

AMN / New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh Government is gearing up to develop an Electronic Park for electronic accessories in Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area.

The park is expected to attract an investment of Rs 50,000 crore and will provide employment to thousands of local youths, according to YEIDA CEO Dr Arun Veer Singh.

“The decision to develop electronic park has been taken in view of the growing interest among electronic industry giants to set up their ventures in Uttar Pradesh due to the investor-friendly policies of the Government. The Park is likely to be developed in an area of 250 acres either in Sector 14, or Sector 10 of YEIDA near Jewar Airport”, Singh said.

He added: “National and international companies making mobile phones, TVs and other electronic goods will establish their units in the park. The investors are impressed by the State Government’s policies to promote electronics industry.”

The Jewar International Airport being built in the state with the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is proving to be a boon for YEIDA in terms of investments in different sectors.

It is worth mentioning here that land has been made available to as many as 1,942 investors to establish their units since the Government decided to set up Jewar Airport in YEIDA area. The 1942 industrialists will be investing Rs 17,272.74 crore to set up their factories, which will employ 2,65,718 people.

According to YEIDA officials, large numbers of people will get employment at Jewar Airport, Medical Device Park, Film City, Toy Park and Leather Park. While the Medical Device Park to be built at a cost of Rs 5,250 crore on 350 acres of land in Sector-28 will offer employment to more than 20,000 people, over 15,000 will get jobs at the Film City. Similarly, the Toy Park and Leather Park will provide employment to over 10,000 youths each. The Electronic Park will also provide employment to thousands of people.

