TRAI moves to mitigate concerns of broadcasters on unauthorised distribution of signals

Sanjay Singh / New Delhi

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has assigned Telecom Engineering Centre, which functions under the Department of Telecommunications as a testing and certification agency for Conditional Access Systems (CAS) and Subscriber Management Systems (SMS) of India’s broadcast and Cable TV services.

The TEC will conduct execution, administration, coordination and testing of SMS and CAS as per the rules of interconnection regulators, 2017. It will also notify and maintain Test Schedules and Test Procedures and also empanel and declare besides finalizing and giving accreditation to testing laboratories that can facilitate testing of the networks.

The government will also provide certification for all products and certified by the accredited testing laboratories. Besides, they will also maintain the version and deployment details of CAS and SMS deployed in India, according to the regulator, TRAI.

The decision was taken after broadcasters and distribution platform operators regarding unauthorised distribution of their signals. This happens when SMS and CAS, do not follow the needed protocols.

