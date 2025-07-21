EPFO sees record addition of 20.06 lakh net members in May

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) reported its highest-ever net member addition in a single month, with 20.06 lakh new members joining in May 2025 — the best growth since tracking began in April 2018. This figure represents a 4.8 percent increase compared to April and a 2.8 percent rise over May 2024, signaling robust formal employment trends.

In a post on X, Union Minister Mansukh Mandavia said,” India’s employment engine powered by PM Modi’s reforms breaks all records! EPFO Records an All-Time High Net Member Addition in May 2025. Under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India’s formal employment ecosystem is witnessing unprecedented growth. This historic surge reflects the success of pro-youth, pro-worker policies and the government’s unrelenting push towards ease of doing business and economic empowerment.”

Approximately 9.42 lakh new subscribers enrolled in May, marking an 11 percent jump from April. Notably, around 5.60 lakh of these new entrants were aged 18 to 25, accounting for nearly 60 percent of new registrations — a cohort that also saw a month-over-month increase of 14.5 percent and 15.1 percent rise in net addition.

The EPFO also reported that 16.11 lakh former members rejoined, reflecting a 2.1 percent increase since April and a 14.3 percent year-on-year gain. Indicator of improved job continuity, this trend sees more workers transferring their provident fund accounts instead of opting for final withdrawals.

Women too profited, with 2.62 lakh joining in May — up 7.1 percent from April. The net addition of female members was 4.25 lakh, marking a 7.5 percent improvement month-over-month and a notable 15 percent increase compared to the previous year.

A state-wise breakdown revealed that around 60 percent of new members emerged from just five states and union territories, with Maharashtra alone contributing about 20 percent. Other contributors included Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana.

Industry trends showed that nearly 45 percent of net additions came from expert services — especially manpower suppliers, which accounted for over half of that sector’s growth. Other leading sectors included textiles, cleaning services, engineering products, finance, and garment manufacturing.