SAIL supplies over 31,000 tonnes of steel for Zojila tunnel project

Jul 21, 2025
Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), the India’s largest steelmaking Maharatna PSU, has become the single largest steel supplier for the under-construction Zojila tunnel, a landmark infrastructure project that will be India’s longest road tunnel and Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel.

SAIL has so far supplied over 31,000 tonnes of steel, including TMT rebars, structurals and plates, for the project. Located at an altitude of 11,578 feet in the Himalayan terrain, the Zojila tunnel spans over 30 kilometers and will ensure all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh via Dras and Kargil.

The tunnel is part of the larger Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway project and is seen as crucial to enhancing civilian and military mobility in the strategically sensitive region.

The project is not only vital for national security and connectivity but also promises to bring economic opportunities to the region.

SAIL has previously supplied steel for several major infrastructure projects in the country, including the Chenab Railway Bridge, Atal Tunnel, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Dhola Sadiya Bridge, and Bogibeel Bridge.

The tunnel is expected to be completed by 2027.

Stock Performance: On Monday, July 21, SAIL’s stock showed volatile trading. After opening positively, it experienced fluctuations, but a recent analyst recommendation from LKP Securities suggested a short-term ‘Buy’ on the stock, citing a breakout from a consolidation phase.

