The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand: Snowfall, rainfall cause temperature dip

Jan 12, 2025
Snowfall in Uttarakhand’s higher reaches, rainfall causes temperature dip

In a sudden shift of weather, higher reaches of Uttarakhand experienced snowfall, while lower areas received rainfall, bringing a significant drop in temperatures. High-altitude regions, including Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib, and the Valley of Flowers, were blanketed in snow.

Meanwhile, several places in the plains received rainfall overnight, with reports of thunderstorms and hailstorms at a few locations. Met Department has forecast continued snowfall in areas situated above 2,800 meters today. However, clearer skies and improved weather conditions are expected from tomorrow onwards.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 18 injured in bus accident

Jan 12, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Temperature reaches below Zero in tribal & upper areas of Himachal

Jan 12, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Tamilnadu CM urges Centre to find solution for arrest of fishermen by SriLankan navy

Jan 12, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

कांग्रेस ‘जय बापू-जय भीम-जय संविधान’ अभियान ‘महू’ से करेगी शुरु

12 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

ट्रंप के शपथ ग्रहण में भारतीय प्रतिनिधि के तौर पर जयशंकर होंगे शामिल

12 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

सीमा पर गोलीबारी: यूनुस सरकार ने भारतीय उच्चायुक्त को किया तलब

12 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh expresses deep concern on border tensions with India

12 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment