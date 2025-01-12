Uttarakhand: Snowfall, rainfall cause temperature dip

In a sudden shift of weather, higher reaches of Uttarakhand experienced snowfall, while lower areas received rainfall, bringing a significant drop in temperatures. High-altitude regions, including Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib, and the Valley of Flowers, were blanketed in snow.

Meanwhile, several places in the plains received rainfall overnight, with reports of thunderstorms and hailstorms at a few locations. Met Department has forecast continued snowfall in areas situated above 2,800 meters today. However, clearer skies and improved weather conditions are expected from tomorrow onwards.