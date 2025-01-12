Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 18 injured in bus accident

AMN

In Uttarakhand, five people have lost their lives and 18 other passengers were injured in a bus accident near Sirauli in Pauri Garhwal District. The injured people have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

According to the local administration, there were 25 people on the bus. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep grief over the accident and wished the injured a speedy recovery. The Chief Minister has directed the concerned officials to provide better treatment to the injured.