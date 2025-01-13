Gujarat International Kite Festival begins at Sabarmati Riverfront

The International Kite Festival continues to blend tradition, culture, and global participation, making it a unique celebration of Gujarat’s heritage .

AMN / AHMEDABAD

Gujarat’s International Kite Festival began on January 11 with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurating the event by flying kites at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. The festival, which carries the theme of “Caution and Survival,” has drawn 143 kite flyers from 47 countries, alongside 52 participants from 11 other Indian states.

A remarkable 417 kite enthusiasts from 11 cities across Gujarat are also showcasing their skills. This year, ambassadors from 11 countries have joined the festivities, further amplifying the global appeal of the event.

The festival is taking place simultaneously at multiple locations across Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Dhordo, Shivrajpur Beach, and the Statue of Unity. The celebrations will continue until 14th January.

Keeping in mind the increasing cases of injuries, the Gujarat government has imposed a ban on Chinese Maza. And the police are keeping an eagle eye on kite string sellers.

Amid the vibrant festivities, the Gujarat government has launched the Karuna Campaign to address concerns about bird injuries caused by kite flying. The campaign involves government agencies, voluntary organizations, and volunteers working together to rescue and treat injured animals and birds.

The kite industry in Gujarat, valued at over ₹400 crore, plays a significant role in the local economy. Families across the state are embracing the traditional joy of kite flying while relishing festive treats like Undhiyu, Jalebi, Bor, and Tal Chikki.

The day also holds religious significance, as it is associated with the practice of attaining virtue through charitable acts, including feeding cows with ghughri and donating to the poor.

The International Kite Festival continues to blend tradition, culture, and global participation, making it a unique celebration of Gujarat’s heritage . Keeping in mind the increasing cases of injuries, the Gujarat government has imposed a ban on Chinese Maza. And the police are keeping an eagle eye on kite string sellers.