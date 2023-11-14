Uttarakhand: Relief and rescue work continues in under-construction Silkyara Tunnel

AMN

In Uttarakhand, Relief and rescue operations for 40 workers trapped in the under-construction Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi District continue for the third day today. Necessary arrangements have been made to safely evacuate the workers from the tunnel. For this, a 900 mm diameter hume pipe will be ed inside the tunnel through an auger drilling machine.

Uttarkashi district Chief Development Officer Gaurav Kumar said that the administration is in constant touch with the workers through walkie-talkie. He said Medicines, oxygen, water, and adequate food are being supplied to trapped workers through the pipe.



Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is in constant touch with the district administration and is monitoring the relief and rescue operations. Chief Minister has directed the senior officials to maintain constant coordination with the district administration and working agencies posted at the spot and to provide all kinds of relief materials, if needed. Meanwhile, the committee formed to study and investigate the causes of the landslide that occurred in the under-construction tunnel has started its survey at the incident site.