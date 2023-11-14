Assembly Election: Electioneering gains momentum in Telangana and Rajasthan

AMN

The election campaign has been gaining momentum across the state with top leaders of all major parties in Telengana taking to roads. Ruling BRS chief, K Chandrasekhar Rao has addressed public meetings in three constituencies while the party Working president, K Taraka Rama Rao held a roadshow in Nalgonda district today.

PCC President Revanth Reddy BJP state President G Kishan Reddy and senior leader Dr K Lakshman also held a campaign for the party candidates in Hyderabad and surrounding constituencies.



Ruling BRS Chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked people not to be influenced by the temptations while exercising their vote and choosing their leader. Addressing public meetings at Palakurthy, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Ibrahimpatnam he made it clear that the BRS was born to protect the rights of Telangana. Party working president and Minister K Taraka Rama Rao held a roadshow at Chityal and said if BRS wins for the third time it will be good for the poor people. He assured to give insurance to all the poor irrespective of the landholding. BJP Rajya Sabha Member Dr. K Laxman has alleged that the BRS and Congress have exploited the people of the state. BJP State President G Kishan Reddy today campaigned in support of party candidate Deepak Reddy in Jubilee Hills constituency in Hyderabad. He held door to door campaign.

Meanwhile, Pradesh Congress president Revanth Reddy alleged that BRS is spreading false propaganda on Rythu Bandhu scheme and assured 24-hour power supply if Congress voted to power. He held electioneering at Station Ganapur, Vardanapet, and said, Congress will extend assistance to tenant farmers also along with the farmers.



Meanwhile, the first phase of home voting for Rajasthan Assembly elections has started in the state today. 51 thousand 33 voters above 80 years of age and 11 thousand 894 specially-abled voters had applied for this facility in the state. The polling teams are getting these voters to vote at their homes through postal ballots. Meanwhile, after the Diwali festival, the election campaign has once again intensified. BJP, Congress, other parties, and independent candidates are busy in election campaigns.



BJP leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today addressed a public meeting in favor of the BJP candidate in Phalodi. He said that there is anger among the public against the Congress government of the state. BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi today addressed Karyakarta Sammelan in Kishanpole and Adarsh Nagar assembly constituencies of Jaipur. On the other hand, Congress leader and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa addressed the public meeting after holding a road show in Kota.