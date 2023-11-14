EC issues notice to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over post against PM Modi

Election Commission, EC has issued notice to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal following BJP’s complaint to the Commission that two posts on AAP’s official ‘X’ handle allegedly portrayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a defamatory manner.

EC said the posts prima facie violate Model Code of Conduct, MCC as well as provisions of election and penal laws. It has asked him to explain by 16th of this month why appropriate action for violation of MCC as well as provisions of election and penal laws should not be taken against him.