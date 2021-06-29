FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces credit guarantee scheme for tourism players, free visa for tourists
Uttarakhand govt cancels Chardham yatra

AMN/ WEB DESK

Uttarakhand government has canceled the Chardham yatra as per the Nainital High court order in the state. Meanwhile, the State government has extended the ongoing covid curfew till 6th July with a new SOP. As per the new SOP, the Chardham yatra has been canceled.

Earlier the state government has proposed to start the Chardham yatra from 1st July for the citizen of the state. Uttarakhand Highcourt on Monday stayed the state cabinet’s decision to allow the Chardham pilgrimage for the locals. The division bench of chief justice R.S. Chauhan and Justice Alok Verma while expressing dissatisfaction over the affidavit filed by the state government amid fears of a third wave of the covid 19 pandemic.

