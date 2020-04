AMN

In Uttarakhand, four more COVID-19 positive cases are reported today. As per the official report total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 26 in the state. However, 144 samples were tested negative today taking the total number of negative cases to 868.

89 sample results are awaited. 184 persons are in isolation in hospitals while 15,217 persons are in-home and institutional quarantine in the state.