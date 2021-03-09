Uttarakhand: BJP legislative party to meet in Dehradun to elect new CM

AMN / DEHRADUN

A meeting of BJP legislative party will be held tomorrow in Dehradun to elect a new leader of legislative party in the presence of Central observers.

According to sources, Union Minister and former Chief Minister of the state Dr. Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank, Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni and Minister of State, independent charge Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat are in the race for the new Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today submitted his resignation to Governor Smt. Baby Rani Maurya. Governor accepted his resignation and asked him to remain the acting Chief Minister till the appointment of a new Chief Minister in the State.