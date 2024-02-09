Uttarakhand: 5 killed in Haldwani violence

State on alert after 5 dead in clashes over Madarsa demolition.

AGENCIES

At least five people were killed in violence in Haldwani after authorities demolished a Madarsa /mosque, alleging it was constructed illegally.

Violence broke out in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani town during what police say was an “anti-encroachment drive”.

Authorities said the drive was launched to clear illegal constructions, including the mosque and an adjoining madrassa.

But Muslims who prayed at the mosque say they have been unfairly targeted.

Hundreds of protesters and police personnel were injured in the clashes which broke out on Thursday evening.

Videos showed protesters setting fire to vehicles and pelting stones and the police firing tear gas at them.

A curfew has been imposed and the state has issued “shoot at sight” orders to bring the situation under control.

Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar told MEDIA that five persons were dead and three in critical condition. The district continued to be under curfew and heavy police deployment.

The DM meanwhile said the property where the two structures were situated is registered as Nagar Nigam’s Nazool land – government land not officially mentioned in revenue records.

“The notice, issued on January 30, required the encroachment to be removed within three days or for ownership documents to be provided. On February 3, several locals visited the Nagar Nigam to discuss with our team. They submitted an application and requested time to appeal to the High Court, agreeing to abide by the court’s decision,” the DM said, emphasising that more time was not given then because sufficient time had already been provided.

“That night, our forces conducted a flag march in preparation for the demolition the next day. However, the locals presented a 2007 High Court order issued to the then DM of Nainital regarding the disposal of an application. Unable to verify the legality of the disposal, we postponed the demolition to ensure adherence to proper legal procedures. We sealed the structure known as madrasa with consensus, confirming it was unoccupied,” she said, noting that all legal formalities were completed prior to demolition.

Meanwhile, state Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar visited the affected area and took stock of the situation. On the other hand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a high-level meeting and ordered that peace and order be ensured in the area by taking strict action against the culprits of this incident. The District Magistrate Vandana Singh said that the administration has been running a campaign to free government properties from encroachment for a long time. She said, in the same sequence, action was also taken against this illegally constructed unregistered site.