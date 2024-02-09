इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2024 01:47:47      انڈین آواز
Govt approves six projects of Railways Ministry with total estimated cost of Rs 12,343 crore

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday (08th February 2024) approved six projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total estimated cost of 12,343 crore rupees. The decision was taken at a meeting of the CCEA chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the official statement, the six projects will be 100 per cent funded by the Central Government. The Government said the multi-tracking proposals will ease operations and reduce congestion which will provide the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways. The 6 (Six) projects covering 18 Districts in 6 States, which include,  Rajasthan, Assam, Telangana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Nagaland

The Government said, it will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 1020 Kms and will provide employment of about three crores man-days to the people of the States. These projects are the result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-model connectivity, which has been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services.

