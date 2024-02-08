इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2024 12:15:50      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan Elections: Counting begins as polling ends amid violence

Leave a comment
Published On: By

CEC Raja says internet outage will not affect compilation of election results; Interior Ministry assures mobile service to be fully restored shortly.

AMN / WEB DESK

Soon after the polling end for the twelfth general election of Pakistan and the biggest in the country’s history, the counting of votes has began.

The Election Commission had announced that the voting time will be maintained till 5 pm local time and said that the doors of all the polling stations will be closed at 5 pm, but the people present in the premises of the polling station can cast their votes till 5 pm.

According to Election Commission officials, the final and unofficial results will be broadcast after 6 pm.

During the general elections, the largest number of candidates in the history of the country, including 882 women and 4 transgenders, participated for 855 constituencies of the national and four provincial assemblies.

During the ongoing polling for the general elections, 12 crore 85 lakh 85 thousand 760 voters exercised their right to vote across the country.

According to the Election Commission, voters were given green ballot paper for National Assembly and white ballot paper for Provincial Assembly.

Interior Ministry on Thursday announced that mobile phone services have been partially restored in parts of the country as the nation waits for results of all-important elections 2024.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ministry said cellular services have been restored in Bhakkar, Sargodha, Taxila, Gujar Khan Chakri, Loralai, Sibi, Jhal Magsi and all of Sindh except Malir and Karachi.

In another post, the ministry said mobile phone services would soon be restored nationwide.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said mobile phone and internet services were suspended across Pakistan to maintain law and order situation in election 2024.

“As a result of the recent incidents of terrorism in the country precious lives have been lost, security measures are essential to maintain the law and order situation and deal with possible threats, hence the temporary suspension of mobile services across the country,” the interior ministry said in a message on X.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فلسطین میں 13لاکھ بچے انتہائی تشویشناک حالات میں رہنے پر مجبور￼

اقوام متحدہ کے ذیلی ادارے یونیسیف نے کہا ہے کہ غزہ پر اسرائیل ...

پاکستان : الیکشن سے ایک روز قبل بلوچستان کے دو اضلاع میں انتخابی دفاتر کے باہر دھماکے، 26 افراد جاں بحق

عام انتخابات سے ایک روز قبل بلوچستان کے دو اضلاع میں انتخابی ...

پاکستان کے سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کو عام انتخابات سے پہلے ایک مرتبہ پھر سزا سنائی گئی ہے

پاکستان کے سابق وزیر اعظم عمران خان اور اُن کی اہلیہ بشریٰ خا ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart