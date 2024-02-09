Delhi Court grants interim bail to Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and Hema Yadav

AMN Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has granted interim bail to Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and Hema Yadav in connection with the Land-for-Jobs scam case, till the next date of hearing. A PMLA court had earlier issued notices against Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, and Hridyanand Chaudhary to be present today.

The ED had filed a prosecution complaint (PC) on January 1, 2024, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary, and two companies before the Special Court (PMLA), New Delhi, in the alleged scam. The ED alleged that Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, and Hema Yadav received the land parcel from a family of candidates who were selected as Group D substitutes in the Indian Railways for nominal amounts.