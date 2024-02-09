इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2024 06:35:47      انڈین آواز
Abhishek Ghosalkar: Maharashtra Government to investigate all arms licences given in the state

Published On: By

The shooting of Shiv Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during a Facebook Live session in Mumbai has led to criticism of the state’s government. The shooter, Mauris Noronha, subsequently shot himself. The incident is under investigation by Mumbai Crime Branch.

Image

AMN

The Maharashtra Government will investigate all arms licences given in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that, if people are procuring guns illegally, it will also be investigated. He said, the firing on former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar was prima facie a case of personal enmity. 

Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot at on February 8 while he was on Facebook LIVE. The former corporator of Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Bal Thackeray group was rushed to Karuna Hospital after the shooting. However, the 40-year-old son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar died during treatment.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has issued his reaction on the incident, While slamming the Ekanth Shinde-led Maharashtra government, he said that the state was witnessing “lawlessness like never before”.

“Maharashtra has seen lawlessness like never before. It is shocking beyond words to see the law and order situation fail, as it has today. Does the system exist at all to protect the common man? Does the fear of the law exist? Administration has fully crumbled to being absent,” he posted on X .

“The brutal killing of Abhishek Ghosalkar is shocking and disturbing. His work as a corporator of Shiv Sena and a staunch Shiv Sainik cannot be forgotten. Heartfelt tribute to him! We share in the grief of the Ghosalkar family. May God give them strength to recover from this great pain,” he added in a separate post.

Sanjay Raut wrote, “There is a reign of goons in Maharashtra! Mauris Noronha, who shot Abhishek Ghosalkar four days ago, was at the (CM’s) bungalow. The chief minister met him.”

