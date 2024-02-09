97 crore electors registered before forthcoming general elections in India: Election Commission

File Pic

Aditya Raj Das

Election Commission of India (ECI) today said that nearly 97 crore electors have registered across the country before forthcoming general election in the country. The Commission termed it as the world’s largest electorate registration. ECI said that a six percent increase has been seen in registered voters from 2019 and mostly, electors belong to women, youth and PwDs category.

ECI in its official statement mentioned that female voters registration has surpassed the male voters during the month- long intensive Special Summary Revision 2024 (SSR 2024). It added that more than two crore young electors of age group 18 to 29 years were added in the commission’s data. The Commission urged that eligible unregistered citizens can still enroll as a voter under continuous updation of electoral rolls.