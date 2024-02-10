इंडियन आवाज़     10 Feb 2024 01:02:05      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Haldwani violence: Uttarakhand Police registers case against over 5,000 people

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES

Two days after the riots in Haldwani, the Uttarakhand Police has registered a case against 19 named and 5,000 unidentified people, SSP Nainital Prahalad Narayan Meena told media on Saturday.

“Several people have been taken into custody and miscreants are being identified and searched for them,” the SSP said.

The Nainital SSP added that the situation is under control and the local police force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed in the city.

“We have registered FIR, we are checking the CCTV footage, and evidence is being collected…total of 1,200 security personnel have been deployed in Haldwani…2 more death cases have been reported today afternoon, the bodies were recovered yesterday only…we are seeing how their deaths occurred, we didn’t get the body at the spot. After post-mortem only we will get to know how they died,” SSP Meena told media.

Yesterday, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the violence-affected areas to take stock of the situation in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani.

Uttarakhand CM condemned the Haldwani violence and said that some people have tried to spoil the atmosphere in ‘Dev Bhoomi’ and took the law into their own hands.

“The anti-encroachment drive has been going on as per the court’s direction. Yesterday when the administration was trying to raze illegal property, this violence broke out and our Police personnel including women officers were attacked and stones were pelted at them. The administration had notified people beforehand. This is highly condemnable,” CM Dhami said.

He further said that the administration was attacked with petrol bombs and stones, and there was arson also.

“Uttarakhand is ‘Dev Bhoomi’…this has never happened here…some people have tried to spoil the atmosphere in ‘Dev Bhoomi’ and took the law into their own hands…journalists were also attacked, their cameras were broken…public properties were burned…video footages will be checked, action will be taken…Law will take its own course,” he added.

Uttarakhand CM added that “video footage of the whole incident is being retrieved, and those who damaged govt and public property, will be made to pay for it…we are with the people who got injured.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart