Sonia Gandhi welcomes announcement of Bharat Ratna to Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and MS Swaminathan

AMN

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi welcomed the announcement of Bharat Ratna to former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, and scientist MS Swaminathan.
“I welcome them. Why not,” she told reporters outside the Parliament.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X (formerly Twitter).

“Narasimha Rao steered India through critical transformations and also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage,” PM Modi said.

Rao’s visionary leadership, PM Modi said, was instrumental in making India economically advanced and laid a solid foundation for its prosperity, growth.

“Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh dedicated to his incomparable contribution to country,” the prime minister said.

“Swaminathan made monumental contributions to country in agriculture and farmers’ welfare,” PM Modi said.

He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture and made outstanding efforts in modernising it, the prime minister said.

The government had earlier announced the country’s highest civilian honour for L K Advani and Karpoori Thakur.

