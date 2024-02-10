Lok Sabha adopts resolution on construction of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya

@sansad_tv

Staff Reporter

The Lok Sabha adopted resolution on the construction of Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala in Ayodhya terming it a historic and glorious achievement of the country. The resolution stated that it is an unforgettable moment in the development journey of the country adding that it is important from social, cultural and historical perspectives.

Lauding the move, the resolution also said, Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Ramayan are present in every aspect of India’s culture and civilization. It added that the country’s democratic and constitutional values of justice for all have been inspired by the ideals of ‘Ramrajya’. Reading out the resolution, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the ideal of Ramrajya was in the heart of Mahatma Gandhi. He added that the temple of Lord Shri Ram is not just a structure of stones, but full of infinite feelings of faith and devotion. The resolution added that every section of the society while showing complete unity and goodwill, welcomed Lord Shri Ram from the heart.

Earlier, initiating the discussion on the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala, BJP MP Dr. Satya Pal Singh said, Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala on 22nd of January in Ayodhya is historic. He said, Lord Ram is for all the people and he is a source of inspiration for all. He said, Ram is a feeling for all and he is a culture. He criticized the Congress for ignoring Ram and alleged that the present condition of the Congress is the result of it. Mr. Singh said, Ram Mandir is the embodiment of the faith of crores of people of the country. Gaurav Gogoi of Congress said, humanity is the biggest identity of the people of this country. He said, one needs to think whether the backward, deprived and minorities of the country are presently happy as the idea of Ramrajya talks about the welfare of all. He alleged that atrocities against SC and ST have increased manifold today. He said one cannot be a true devotee of Lord Ram, if one harbours hatred. He alleged that the BJP has so much hatred that the Constitution itself was forgotten.

Intervening in the debate, Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said she was fortunate to be part of the movement for the construction of the Ram Temple. Referring to Gaurav Gogoi’s comments, she said, he should have also talked about the karsevaks who lost their lives in the police firing. Ramprit Mandal of JD(U) demanded that a grand temple must be built at Sitamarhi, believed to be the birthplace of Mata Sita. Pratap Chandra Sarangi of BJP said, Lord Ram can unite the country as he is for everyone irrespective of caste, creed and religion. Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena said, Ram temple should have been built after independence, it took several decades due to prevailing colonial mindset.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, 22nd January will be considered as a historic day as it is the day of culmination of decade long fight for the construction of the Ram Temple. He said, it was a day that fulfilled the hopes and aspirations of all Ram devotees. Mr Shah said, the Ram Mandir has been built following a legal and constitutional way. He said, India’s culture cannot be separated from Ramayana and the country cannot be imagined without Ram and Ramcharitmanas. Mr Shah said, the consecration of Ram temple ended long agitation since 1528. The Home Minister said, 22nd January paved the way to take the country on the path of Vishwa Guru.

Union Minister Anupriya Patel and Arvind Shawant of Shiv Sena (UBT) also welcomed the construction of the temple. Ram Mohan Naidu of TDP said Lord Ram’s ideals are relevant in every field and are beyond religion. Sunil Kumar Pintu of JD(U), Anubhav Mohanty of BJD, Dhairyasheel Mane of Shiv Sena, Malok Nagar of BSP, Hansraj Hans of BJP and Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM also expressed their views during the discussion, among others.

Earlier, as soon as the House met, DMK members were on their feet shouting slogans on the issue of the safety of Tamil fishermen. They tried to move an adjournment motion, which was disallowed by the Chair, following which they walked out in protest.