USAID to grant $115 mn to El Salvador to slow migration

WEB DESK

The United States will grant 115 million dollars in cooperation aid to El Salvador to slow migration from the Central American country.

Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power said yesterday that they can work with local partners in Central America to expand opportunities for youth and help them get away from violence.

The money will include 50 million dollars for security, 35 millions for programmes to counter violence against women and 30 millions in job training, she said.

USAID said, it will also contribute 12 million dollars for small and medium-sized businesses in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador that were affected by Corona virus-related lockdowns.

The Biden Administration has pledged to invest 4 billion dollars to address the root causes of migration from Central America.