US: Hawaii Governor declares emergency due to heavy rains

WEB DESK

Hawaii Governor David Ige has declared an emergency in the state after heavy rains brought floods and landslides.

There have been no immediate reports of deaths or injuries. According to media reports, authorities also ordered the evacuation of several thousand people from communities threatened by rising waters. The move came after a dam overflowed on the island of Maui.

The heavy rain is expected to last until Friday.On other hand, the officials ordered residents of Haleiwa on the north shore of Oahu to immediately evacuate yesterday after a stream running through the surfing town burst its banks. A flash flood warning is currently in place.

A look at Haleiwa town on Oahu’s #NorthShore, after heavy rains caused flooding and prompted evacuations. @GovHawaii declared a state of emergency for #Hawaii (Video courtesy Kyle Mina) pic.twitter.com/ynkgUT5Ebx — Annalisa Burgos (@AnnalisaBurgos) March 10, 2021



Widespread showers, some locally heavy, are expected through Wednesday as an upper-level disturbance enhances moisture moving in from the southeast and south.

An area of low pressure will linger to the west of the islands the next couple of days, keeping winds light, and maintaining the potential for showers.

Wet weather may linger into next weekend.

Surf heights will remain elevated along east-facing shores through tomorrow due to a combination of higher wind waves generated by fresh southeasterlies east of a western water surface trough and a small, low-period north swell wrap around northeastern shores.

This north swell will diminish through Thursday afternoon and keep small surf in place along north- and west-facing shores.