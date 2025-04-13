Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US witnesses 3 aircraft crashes in 72 hrs, raises aviation safety across country

Apr 13, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

The United States has witnessed three separate aircraft crashes in a span of 72 hours, including two in New York and one in Florida, resulting in multiple fatalities and renewed scrutiny of aviation safety across the country. Yesterday, a twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2B with two people onboard crashed into a muddy field near Copake, about 30 miles from the Columbia County Airport near Hudson in New York. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at least one person lost his life in the fatal crash.

This incident follows Friday’s crash in South Florida, where a Cessna 310 aircraft went down near Boca Raton, killing all three people onboard. The most devastating of the three incidents occurred on Thursday, when a tourist helicopter crashed into New York City’s Hudson River, killing all six people onboard, including five members of a Spanish tourist family. The back-to-back crashes have sparked alarm within aviation circles and among the general public as investigators work to determine whether mechanical failure, weather, pilot error, or other factors played a role.

