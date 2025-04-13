Baisabi celebration begins in Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh

“The Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, various communities and the peoples of the hills and plains of this country – all together, the people of this country have diverse languages, cultures and traditions,” says CA Yunus .

The Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of Bangladesh is celebrating a three-day long Baisabi festival, the largest religious and social celebration of the indigenous communities. Baisabi, the new year festival of the indigenous communities of the hill districts of Rangamati, Khagrachari and Bandarban, officially began yesterday with the offering of flowers to Ganga Devi on the Kaptai Lake in Rangamati, and other water bodies elsewhere.

The name Baisabi is a blend of three different festivals celebrated by three largest indigenous communities in the CHT-Baisuk observed by the Tripura people, Sangria by the Marma and Biju by the Chakma people. On the occasion, Houses will be decorated with flowers for the festival, children will seek blessings from the elderly and festive dishes will be prepared. Each community observes the festival with its unique traditions, yet the spirit of unity and celebration binds them together. Baisabi is also known as Chaitra Sankrangti, the last day of Bangla calendar. On Monday, Bangladesh will celebrate its new year called Pahela Baishakh.

Bangladesh is home to over 45 distinct indigenous communities, also known as Adivasi, who speak at least 35 unique languages. These communities are scattered across the country, with significant concentrations in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), the north-west, and the north-east. Notable indigenous groups include the Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Garo, Santal, and Khasi.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said Pahela Baishakh is the symbol of “our harmony” as he greeted the countrymen on the occasion of the Bengali New Year scheduled to be held tomorrow.



“Tomorrow, Pahela Baishakh, is one of the symbols of our harmony. Everyone will celebrate tomorrow (Pahela Baishakh) in their own way, following their own customs. Everyone will participate in this universal festival,” he told a Sampriti assembly after laying foundation stone of Sampriti Bhaban here.



The chief adviser reiterated that despite having different beliefs, religions and customs, the country’s people are all members of one family.



“The Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, various communities and the peoples of the hills and plains of this country – all together, the people of this country have diverse languages, cultures and traditions,” he said.