UAE rejects Sudanese Armed Forces’ allegations before International Court of Justice

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that the allegations made by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) were baseless and firmly rejected them during a hearing before the International Court of Justice. UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the SAF failed to present any credible evidence, thereby exposing a weak and illegitimate case with no legal basis, and failed to meet any evidentiary standard.

It added the UAE has engaged with partners, including the United Nations, to deliver over 600 million US dollars of assistance and has established field hospitals in the neighboring states of Chad and South Sudan to assist those fleeing the fighting with doctors and nurses treating all of those in need, regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender or political affiliation.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is hearing a case brought by Sudan accusing the UAE of being complicit in the genocide during the current civil war. The two-year conflict, which has pitted Sudan’s army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has led to tens of thousands of deaths and forced more than 12 million from their homes. Sudan alleges that the UAE has been arming the RSF with the aim of wiping out the non-Arab Massalit population of West Darfur.