Technical faults at Adani’s Jharkhand plant lead to load-shedding in Bangladesh

Apr 13, 2025
Technical faults at Adani’s Jharkhand plant lead to increased load-shedding in Bangladesh

AMN / WEB DESK

Bangladesh is facing increasing load-shedding amid shutdown of Adani Power Plant’s two units, each of 800 MegaWatt (MW) at Godda, Jharkhand due to technical glitches, according to officials from the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

According to official sources in Bangladesh, electricity generation from Unit-1 was halted on April 1. Since then, BPDB received around 650-700MW from the second unit, but it also went out of operation at around 1am Friday.

Data from Power Grid Bangladesh PLC, which tracks hourly power generation and transmission statistics, reveals that the country faced its highest load shedding of 428 MW at 3 pm on Saturday, a weekly holiday when electricity demand is typically lower than on working days, reports United News of Bangladesh (UNB).

“This has been the highest amount of load-shedding in recent days when usually power shortages remained between 50-150 MW,” said a Power Grid official.

Officials apprehend that the shutdown of one of the largest sources of power supply may lead to further increase in load shedding on working days, reports UNB.

Bangladesh has been importing electricity from Adani’s 1600 MW Jharkhand Power Plant since April 2023 under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

